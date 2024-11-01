Charuhasan Hospitalised After Fall Before Diwali, Daughter Suhasini Mani Ratnam Shares Health Update

Veteran actor-director Charuhasan, known for his extensive contributions to South Indian cinema, experienced a significant health setback before Diwali. The elder brother of Kamal Haasan and father of actor-director Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Charuhasan was hospitalised after suffering a fall just ahead of the festivities.

Suhasini took to Instagram to share heartfelt photos and a touching video from the hospital emergency room. The family spent their Diwali at the hospital, awaiting Charuhasan's surgery. In the video, Suhasini spoke to her father and asked him to share a message for his wife. Holding his daughter’s hand, Charuhasan reassured his family with heartfelt words: "I'm fine. I will come back and see you. I'm ready for the surgery. I'll be alright."

Suhasini captioned her Instagram post with, "Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery (sic)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBzwTSuTdtP/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=469eccad-e6cf-4858-b454-d49e8dd9398a

This isn’t the first health scare for the 93-year-old. In August, Charuhasan was admitted to a private hospital for age-related illnesses. Despite his advanced age, he continues to exhibit resilience and optimism.

On the professional front, Charuhasan made his latest appearance in "Haraa," actor Mohan’s comeback film, directed by Vijay Sri. The film, which premiered earlier this year, is currently available for streaming on Prime Video.

Fans and well-wishers continue to send prayers and positive thoughts to Charuhasan and his family as they navigate this challenging time.