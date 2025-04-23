‘Chhaava’ & ‘Court’ continues dominating Netflix global charts

Two weeks since their Netflix debut, Indian films Chhaava and Court: State vs. A Nobody are proving unstoppable on the global streaming front. After cracking into Netflix’s prestigious global Top 10 Most Viewed Non-English Films list in their first week, the films have held strong positions well into their second week.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, a gripping historical drama, currently stands at No. 5 globally with over 3.3 million views, while Court, a hard-hitting courtroom drama featuring Priyadarshi, holds the 6th spot with 2.9 million views. The sustained momentum is especially impressive considering the fierce international competition on the platform.

Back in India, the buzz is even stronger. Both films continue to trend in the top two slots, resonating deeply with Indian audiences. Their strong performances signal not just viewer approval but also growing global interest in Indian storytelling.

With word-of-mouth still driving engagement and no signs of slowing down, Chhaava and Court might just rewrite the rulebook for Indian films on streaming platforms. If the viewership trend continues, they’re likely to set new records for Indian content on Netflix, carving out a lasting place on the international stage.