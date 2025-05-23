‘Chidiya’ trailer showcases a heart-warming tale of childhood dreams

The trailer of Chidiya, a poetic drama celebrating childhood courage and dreams, is out now, promising a touching cinematic experience. Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, the film tells the story of Shanu and Bua, two brothers living in a crowded Mumbai chawl whose simple dream to convert an abandoned junkyard into a badminton court brings their entire neighborhood together.

Starring Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Inaamulhaq, alongside child actors Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak, Chidiya beautifully captures the joys found in small moments and the power of community.

The film’s evocative music is composed by Shailendra Barve, with Reliance Entertainment handling its distribution.

Mehran Amrohi describes Chidiya as “a love letter to childhood resilience,” highlighting how children transform even the smallest spaces into worlds of imagination. Producer Faqhrul Husaini calls it “a celebration of quiet strength and small victories.”

Vinay Pathak praises the film’s simplicity, saying, “The most powerful stories come from the smallest, most honest moments.” Amruta Subhash adds, “Chidiya is about dreaming big in narrow lanes, with truth and presence at its core.” After premiering at the Zlín International Film Festival, the world’s largest children’s film fest, Chidiya has won awards for Best Film and Best Debut Director. It has also been showcased at prominent international festivals including the South Asia IFF in New York and Cinekid in Amsterdam.

Chidiya releases in select cinemas on May 30, 2025 — a reminder that sometimes, hope takes flight from the humblest places.