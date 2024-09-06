Live
Chimata Ramesh Babushares his happiness for success of ‘Nenu-Keerthana’
Hero-cum-director Chimata Ramesh Babu has hailed his latest film, "Nenu-Keerthana," as a blockbuster hit, praising its universal appeal and high production values. The film, released on August 30th under Chimata Productions, was met with enthusiastic audience reception and running successfully in the second week across the Telugu states.
Ramesh Babu, who also stars in the film, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, noting the film’s captivating songs shot in Kullu Manali, thrilling action sequences, and engaging comedy by JabardastApparao and Sunny. He highlighted the impressive performances by villains Jeeva and Vijayaranga Raj, and the high-quality production that enhances the film’s big-budget feel.
Produced by Chimata Lakshmi Kumari and presented by Chimata Jyothirmaye - USA, "Nenu-Keerthana" is celebrated for its entertainment value and audience engagement, living up to its promise of a "paisa vasool" experience.