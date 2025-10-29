‘China Piece’ team comes with energetic James Bond-inspired song

Nihal Kodhaty and Surya Srinivas are teaming up as lead actors in the upcoming unique spy drama China Piece, directed by Akki Viswanadha Reddy. Produced under the Moon Light Dreams banner, the film also features Kamal Kamaraju, Raghu Babu, Rangasthalam Mahesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Srikanth Iyengar in crucial roles.

The film has already generated strong buzz through its promotional content. The teaser, packed with thrilling action, humour, and an intriguing concept, has significantly raised expectations among audiences.

Recently, the makers released a lively song titled “Idento James Bond,” which adds a fun twist to the spy theme. The track, composed energetically by Karthik Rodriguez, features vocals by Spoorthi Jithender and Harika Narayan that perfectly complement its upbeat tone. Lyricist Dinesh Kakkarla’s witty words present the film’s theme in a playful, entertaining way.

Cinematography for China Peace is handled by Suresh Raguthu, while Marthand K. Venkatesh serves as the editor. With its blend of suspense, comedy, and stylish presentation, the film promises a refreshing take on the spy genre.