Chiranjeevi gets invitation for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 50-Year Film Industry celebrations

The Telugu film industry is set to honor Nandamuri Balakrishna's remarkable 50-year journey in cinema with a grand celebration on September 1st at the Novotel Hotel. The event, organized under the auspices of several key industry bodies, will bring together prominent figures from the Telugu film community to pay tribute to Balakrishna's enduring legacy.

The celebration is being coordinated by notable industry members, including Bharat Bhushan, Damodar Prasad, Prasanna Kumar, Raja Ravindra, Gemini Kiran, K.L. Narayana, Madala Ravi, Anupam Reddy, Producer C. Kalyan, Director Veera Shankar, and Producer Ashok Kumar. Representatives from the Telugu Film Producers Council, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce, Movie Artists Association, and Telugu Film Employees Federation have also extended their support for the event.

A special invitation was extended to Megastar Chiranjeevi, who responded positively to the invitation. During his meeting with members of the four organizing bodies, Chiranjeevi expressed his appreciation for the programs and initiatives they are undertaking, further strengthening the camaraderie within the Telugu film industry.

This event promises to be a fitting tribute to Balakrishna’s illustrious career and a celebration of his significant contributions to Indian cinema.



