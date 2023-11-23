Chiranjeevi ‘Mega156’regular shoot gets started

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mega fantasy adventure #Mega156 with director Vassishta of Bimbisara fame under the leading production house UV Creations had its launching ceremony and recording session for Dussehra. Today, they began the regular shoot of this magnum opus.

The clapboard was designed by director Maruthi and it specifies the team is canning scene no 9. We can observe a dense forest in the background. Chiranjeevi also joins the team in the first schedule.

The announcement poster alone created a lot of interest. Then, the two other posters released on two different occasions further augmented curiosity among the audience. The movie is expected to transport the audience into Mega Mass Beyond Universe.

Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the movie on a high budget which is going to be the costliest film for Chiranjeevi to date. MM Keeravani scores the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues, whereas Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are the editors. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose are the lyric writers, while Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya are the script associates.