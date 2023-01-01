Chiranjeevi Shares A Small BTS Video And Leaked A Few Details Of The Next Single From Waltair Veerayya Movie…

Megastar's Waltair Veerayya movie is all set to hit the theatres for the Pongal festival. Thus, the promotions are on full swing and the makers are leaving no chance in creating a buzz on social media. Even Chiranjeevi is also promoting the movie his best and also leaking a few details about the film and songs on his Instagram page every now and then. On the occasion of the New Year, he once again shared a small video and doled out the details of the next single.



Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Here goes the BTS video of the 5th song #WaltairVeerayya #FranceDiaries #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th @franceinindia @ifiofficiel".

The video showcases the beauty of France and few BTS shots of the song. Chiru doled out that even in minus degree temperature, his team worked hard and the song came out very well. Shekar master and DSP's awesome work took the song to the next level. Chiru also praised Bobby's vision and said that his small ideology also worked well for the song.

This is the New Year poster of Waltair Veerayya… Chiru looked stylish in this poster and sported in a colourful shirt along with side actors Srinivas Reddy and others. The trailer launch date will be announced soon!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner.