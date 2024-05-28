Chiranjeevi wishes Bharat Ratna to NTR, remembers latter on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's 101st birth anniversary, actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to remember the late legendary actor and politician. In his tweet, Chiranjeevi praised NTR's enduring fame and highlighted his impact on future generations.

Chiranjeevi also expressed his belief that NTR is deserving of the Bharat Ratna award for his contributions to public life. He urged the central government to fulfill the long-standing wish of the Telugu people by honoring NTR with this prestigious award.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and politics. His legacy continues to inspire millions, and Chiranjeevi's call for him to receive the Bharat Ratna reflects the deep respect and admiration that people in the Telugu community hold for NTR.