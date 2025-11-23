Chiranjeevi’s Birthday Gift Surprise

Megastar Chiranjeevi garu specially wished blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi on his birthday. On this occasion, he gifted Anil Ravipudi a beautiful watch. They celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake, and this surprise gift along with Chiranjeevi garu’s heartfelt wishes became one of the most memorable moments for Anil Ravipudi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most awaited family entertainer ‘Mana Shankaravara Prasad Garu’ is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, with Nayanthara playing the heroine. The teaser and song already released have received a wonderful response. The first single ‘Meesala Pilla’ has crossed record-breaking views and created a sensation across the country, setting a new benchmark for Telugu cinema music.

Chiranjeevi has once again won the hearts of fans with his signature charm, expressions, and energetic dance moves. With the tremendous response to the song, expectations for the film are skyrocketing. ‘Mana Shankaravara Prasad Garu’ is being jointly produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, and is set for a grand release during Sankranthi 2026.