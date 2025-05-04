Chiranjeevi’s ‘JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari’returns to theatres in 3D on May 9

The legendary Telugu fantasy drama JagadekaVeeruduAthilokaSundari, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, is all set for a grand re-release on May 9 to mark its 35th anniversary. Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is returning to theatres in both 2D and 3D formats.

Originally released on May 9, 1990, the film was a massive blockbuster, creating box-office history. The frenzy was so intense that tickets priced at Rs. 6 were reportedly sold at Rs. 210 in the black market. With its unique mix of fantasy, drama, and music, the movie became a cultural landmark in Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi played a humble tourist guide, while Sridevi portrayed Indraja, a celestial princess. The film also featured AmrishPuri, Allu Ramalingaiah, Brahmanandam, Baby Shalini, and many others in pivotal roles. Known for its lavish production, it was among the most expensive films of its time.

Speaking about the film, Chiranjeevi revealed that the song AbbaniTheeyaniDebba was composed by Ilaiyaraaja in just a few hours, with lyrics by Veturi and vocals by S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. Director K. Raghavendra Rao shared the creative intent behind Andalalo, while Ashwini Dutt recalled Chiranjeevi shooting Dinakutta despite having a 106-degree fever.

With timeless music by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by Ajayan Vincent and K.S. Prakash, and a story penned by YandamuriVeerendranath, the film promises to enthrall audiences once again. Fans can relive this magical journey from May 9 in theatres near them.