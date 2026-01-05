Chitrangda Singh urges wider focus on crew welfare in shift-timing debate

Mumbai: Actress Chitrangda Singh has joined the ongoing industry-wide discussion on regulated shift timings in filmmaking, urging stakeholders to expand the conversation beyond actors and address the working conditions of technicians and crew members who form the backbone of the film industry.

Speaking to one of the leading news agencies, Chitrangda emphasised that while actors generally receive adequate care and consideration for their comfort and schedules, the same cannot always be said for behind-the-scenes workers.

She noted that producers and directors often make efforts to accommodate actors’ time and well-being, but technicians frequently endure far longer and more exhausting workdays.

Drawing from her personal experience on film sets, the actress highlighted the demanding schedules of light men, art department staff and other crew members.

She pointed out that while actors may arrive a couple of hours before a shoot for hair and make-up, technicians often report to work much earlier, sometimes before dawn, and are usually the last to leave once shooting wraps up.

Chitrangda also underlined the additional strain caused by long travel hours and limited transport facilities, stating that many crew members are left so exhausted that they end up sleeping on sets.

According to her, regularising shift timings should be an issue actors actively champion, as it concerns the well-being of everyone involved in filmmaking, not just those in front of the camera.

Addressing concerns that structured work hours could hinder creativity, the actress firmly disagreed. She asserted that improved working hours would enhance efficiency and productivity across departments, ultimately benefiting the filmmaking process.

However, Chitrangda also acknowledged the practical challenges faced by the industry, particularly by small and mid-budget productions.

She explained that filmmaking cannot be treated entirely like a corporate job, as flexibility is often required, especially during writing and editing stages that may extend late into the night.

Calling for a balanced and mature approach, she concluded that while the industry must be mindful of business realities, the welfare of its workforce should remain a priority.