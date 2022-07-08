Chiyaan Vikram Is Hospitalised In Chennai Ahead Of Ponniyin Selvan Teaser Launch

It is all known that Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan – 1 teaser is all set to be unveiled in a few minutes. But unfortunately, the lead actor of this movie Chiyaan Vikram is hospitalised. Although the reason behind this is unknown, some reports say that he suffered from a heart attack and a few news agencies claim that he is admitted to the Kauvery hospital due to a high fever. But Vikram's manager dropped an official tweet and cleared the air on Vikram's health!

Kollywood's trade analyst Ramesh Bala dropped an official tweet and Vikram's manager also confirmed the news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Dear fans and wellwishers, Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the.... 1/2 — Suryanarayanan M (@sooriaruna) July 8, 2022

This tweet reads, "Dear fans and wellwishers,

Chiyaan Vikram had mild chest discomfort and is being treated for the same. He DID NOT have a heart attack as reports falsely claim. We are pained to hear rumours to this effect. That being said, we request you to give him and the family the... the family the privacy they need at this time. Our dear Chiyaan is fine now. He is likely to be discharged from hospital in a day. We hope this statement provides clarity and trust that the false rumours will be put to rest."

Going with the details of Ponniyin Selvan movie, it is directed by Mani Ratnam and has an ensemble cast of Vikarm, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishna, Jayam Ravi and Karthi. It will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022. Vikram is essaying the role of Aditya Karikalan in this periodic tale which is all set to showcase the story of the great king Raja Raja Chola.