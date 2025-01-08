  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Cinema is My Lifelong Passion: Viwswambhara Director Vassishta on His Birthday

Cinema is My Lifelong Passion: Viwswambhara Director Vassishta on His Birthday
x
Highlights

Director Vassishta, known for his acclaimed work in Bimbisara and the upcoming Viswambhara, celebrates his birthday today

Director Vassishta, known for his acclaimed work in Bimbisara and the upcoming Viswambhara, celebrates his birthday today. Reflecting on his journey, he describes cinema as his "lifelong passion," a sentiment that has driven his rise in the Telugu film industry.

Born Mallidi Venu, Vassishta's love for storytelling began early, inspired by his father, producer Satyanarayana Reddy. Despite an initial stint as an actor in Premalekha Raasa, Vassishta found his calling behind the camera, dedicating himself to creating compelling narratives.

His debut film, Bimbisara, brought widespread acclaim, both for its unique concept and for revitalizing actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's career. The film established Vassishta as a visionary director with a knack for delivering blockbusters.

Currently, he is focused on Viswambhara, a socio-fantasy thriller starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. While the film's release was delayed, it remains one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Tollywood. Vassishta’s innovative storytelling and ambitious vision continue to generate excitement among audiences.

As the director celebrates another year, he stands as a testament to how passion and perseverance can shape a lasting legacy in cinema. Fans and well-wishers across the industry have extended their wishes, eagerly awaiting his next masterpiece.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick