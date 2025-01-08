Cinema is My Lifelong Passion: Viwswambhara Director Vassishta on His Birthday

Director Vassishta, known for his acclaimed work in Bimbisara and the upcoming Viswambhara, celebrates his birthday today. Reflecting on his journey, he describes cinema as his "lifelong passion," a sentiment that has driven his rise in the Telugu film industry.

Born Mallidi Venu, Vassishta's love for storytelling began early, inspired by his father, producer Satyanarayana Reddy. Despite an initial stint as an actor in Premalekha Raasa, Vassishta found his calling behind the camera, dedicating himself to creating compelling narratives.

His debut film, Bimbisara, brought widespread acclaim, both for its unique concept and for revitalizing actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's career. The film established Vassishta as a visionary director with a knack for delivering blockbusters.

Currently, he is focused on Viswambhara, a socio-fantasy thriller starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. While the film's release was delayed, it remains one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Tollywood. Vassishta’s innovative storytelling and ambitious vision continue to generate excitement among audiences.

As the director celebrates another year, he stands as a testament to how passion and perseverance can shape a lasting legacy in cinema. Fans and well-wishers across the industry have extended their wishes, eagerly awaiting his next masterpiece.