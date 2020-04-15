Cinema theatres in Chennai under rodent attacks?

The states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may have the maximum number of cinema theatres, both standalone and multiplex ones. Yet, the prevailing scenario of lockdown is proving a deadly nightmare for its owners.

As the prevailing shutdown is expected to last till May 3, the cinema theatres are suddenly exposed to attacks from rats, if reports emerging from Chennai media are to be believed. The theatre managements lament that each seat in a multiplex cinema hall costs nothing less than Rs 5000 and any damage to them can cause a huge dent. Already, emergency measures are in place from a few to keep the lights on within the hall to keep the pesky rats away from doing the damage. How far it would help manage the crisis is yet to be known.

With four major releases of stars like Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya and Jayam Ravi pending for a few weeks now, this is another disaster which the Chennai multiplex owners would gladly like to avoid. Added to that, the employees too are getting restive without their hectic routines keeping them busy round the clock, handling youthful patrons of cinema, keen to watch newly released films with snacks and cool drinks for company.