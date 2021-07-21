City Of Dreams season 2 to release on July 30

The second season of the political drama "City Of Dreams" is all set to launch on July 30.

Actors Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan and Sachin Pilgaonkar reprise their roles from the first season while Sushant Singh joins the cast this season.

Talking about her character's development in the second season, Priya said: "Poornima Gaikwad is inspiring and admirable, and it has been heartening to see how the character has appealed to audiences, especially women who found her empowering."

"In the second season, the audience will see an even more daring, grittier, and determined Poornima whose political ambitions take precedence over anything else," she added. Priya is proud to essay such a strong female role who drives the narrative of the show, shatters stereotypes, and fights against all odds to strive in a male-dominated world. Actor Atul Kulkarni, who plays Ameya Rao Gaikwad, says his character is special for him.

"I am delighted that audiences get to see more of him, and his story. There's an almost sinister quality to him which makes his desire and resolve to hold a position of power is stronger than his sense of family bonds," Atul said.

He promises that the second season will be more intense.

The show's director Nagesh Kukunoor says it is going to get murkier in the second season.

"As the story of the political power battle in the Gaikwad family goes forward, I hope that we can live up to the audience's expectations! It's going to get murkier and personal, and the fight for power is going to destroy many households," he said.

"City of Dreams" Season 2, set to launch on July 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.