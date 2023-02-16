Clash between a young actor and Samantha at the box office

Nikhil's Spy and Samantha's Shakuntalam to Release on Same Date?

Nikhil, who recently delivered a hit with 18 Pages after the blockbuster success of Karthikeya 2, is now gearing up for the release of his next pan-Indian project, Spy. The high-budget action-thriller, directed by Garry BH, has been making headlines again.



As per reports, Spy is slated to hit theaters on April 14, 2023, the same date that has been confirmed for Samantha's upcoming mythological drama Shakuntalam. However, there has been no official announcement made by the makers regarding the clash.



K Raja Shekhar Reddy has produced the movie, and Sricharan Pakala has composed the soundtracks. Spy is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

