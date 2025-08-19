CM Revanth Reddy honours ‘Baby’ team

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the team of ‘Baby’, which recently won two National Awards. At his residence in Jubilee Hills today, the CM felicitated producer SKN, producer-director Sai Rajesh, and playback singer PVNS Rohit with shawls in recognition of their achievement.

The Chief Minister expressed his wish that the success of ‘Baby’ would inspire the creation of more quality films. He also emphasized his vision of establishing Hyderabad as a hub for Indian cinema production and assured that the government would extend the necessary support to encourage the film industry.

Expressing their gratitude, producer SKN, director Sai Rajesh, and singer PVNS Rohit thanked the Chief Minister for his warm wishes and encouragement. Several other directors, producers, and technicians from the Telugu film industry who recently received National Awards were also honoured by CM Revanth Reddy.

At the 71st National Film Awards, ‘Baby’ bagged two honours:

Best Screenplay Writer – Sai Rajesh

Best Playback Singer – PVNS Rohit (for the song ‘Premisthunna’)

Starring Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin, and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, the film became a cult blockbuster, winning the hearts of audiences.