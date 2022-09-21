Comedian Turned Actor Raju Srivastava Passes Away At The Age Of 58

It's heart-breaking news for all the audience of the Television industry as popular comedian turned actor Raju Srivastava passed away this morning. He breathed his last at the age of 58 at Delhi's AIIMS. He was admitted to the same hospital on 10th August after he collapsed while running on the treadmill in a South Delhi gym. His trainer rushed him to the hospital and then doctors also gave him immediate CPR followed by angioplasty.



It was on 18th ugust, 2022 Raju's close pal Sunil Pal informed to media that the comedian's brain stopped working. Today he is declared dead and this news shocked Bollywood.

Raju Srivastava is in the industry since the 1980s and was recognised for his stand-up comedy shows The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Cirkus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He then also made his entry into the Hindi film industry and acted in Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya movies.

Well, Raju Srivastava was also the Chairman of the Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh.

Well, most of Bollywood celebrities are mourning for the sudden demise of Raju and poured condolences messages on social media…

Nimrat Kaur

Deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Late Raju Srivastava ji. May God bless his journey into the light 🙏🏼 #RIPRajuSrivastava — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 21, 2022

Rajpal Naurang Yadav

I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can't believe this. 😔😔💔💔#RajuSrivastav #RIP pic.twitter.com/bf5m53nLPq — Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial) September 21, 2022

Even a few politicians also mourned for Raju's demise. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his condolences while Akhilesh Yadav wrote, ""It's regretful that Raju Srivastava is no more with us. He came from a poor family with his talent & hard work; created his presence in the world. Very few talented comedians like him. I remember how he wanted to contest from Kanpur when he joined SP."

