Coming on-board for ‘Poacher’ is a culmination of many factors: Alia Bhatt

Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt, fresh from her Hollywood venture in "Heart of Stone," is set to dazzle audiences in the upcoming Prime Video streaming show, "Poacher." In a media interaction on Thursday, held alongside the trailer launch of the highly-anticipated series, the multi-talented actress shed light on the myriad factors that led her to don the role of executive producer for the show.

Serving as both a leading actor and executive producer, Alia expressed, "I can’t point to just one thing that led me to become a part of this show as an executive producer. It’s many things put together that appealed to me, like the brilliant narrative sketched by Richie, his hard work evident in flawless research, a stellar cast featuring some of the nation's finest actors, and, of course, the potential impact of the show on the audience."

The esteemed actress shared the stage with fellow cast members Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Mathew, along with the show's creator and director, Richie Mehta, and executives from Prime Video during the trailer launch event.

Reflecting on the profound impact of the series, Alia mentioned, "Richie and the team, including the actors, have done such an amazing job that I teared up watching the series, and it deeply impacted me. There are many scenes in the show which I can’t speak about right now, but my sister and I exchanged notes on scenes, and these 3-4 scenes really stood out for us."

"Poacher," a gripping narrative set to unravel on Prime Video on February 23, promises a powerful concoction of brilliant storytelling, meticulous research, and a stellar cast, offering audiences an unforgettable viewing experience. As fans eagerly await the series premiere, Alia Bhatt's dual role as both actor and executive producer adds an intriguing layer to the excitement surrounding this highly-anticipated project.