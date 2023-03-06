Comments from a young Telugu director about KGF go viral.

The Sandalwood blockbuster franchise, KGF 1 and KGF 2, broke box office records and brought fame to actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel. Currently, Neel is working on Salaar with Prabhas as the lead. However, a young Telugu director named Venkatesh Maha has made controversial comments about the franchise, without directly mentioning the films by name.

In a recent interview with a well-known Telugu journalist, the director-turned-actor spoke about a film in which the protagonist promises his mother to bring her all the existing gold in the world and build houses for numerous people. Although Venkatesh Maha's views could have been expressed in a polite manner, he used foul language, calling the protagonist "Ne*** Ka**** Ku***." As a result, his comments against the blockbuster franchise have become viral on social media. It remains to be seen how Yash fans and KGF franchise lovers will react to these derogatory remarks.

On the work front, Venkatesh Maha will be seen as an actor in Anger Tales, a web film scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 9, 2023.