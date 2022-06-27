Complaint filed against movie 'Khudahafiz-2'

A complaint has been lodged against director Faruk Kabir of upcoming movie 'Khudahafiz-2' with the ACP, Mir Chowk, for hurting the religious sentiments of the Shia community.

According to complainants, a song called 'Haq Hussain' in 'Khudahafiz-2' shows the Shia community and the Moharram procession in a bad light by depicting them as violent.

The song has mocked the holy ritual by showing violence. In the complaint, they demanded the song be deleted from the film. They threatened a nationwide protest against 'Khudahafiz-2' and its film-makers if the song is not deleted. Reportedly, the complainants also pointed out that entertainment and religion should not be mixed. The song shows Matam, a mourning scene.

The lead actor fights villains while performing matam in a state of grief, lamentation, and sorrow. Chains which are purportedly used in the scene hurt the religious sentiments of the Shia community. The community member Mir Firasath Ali Baqri demanded immediate removal of scenes from the song where actors performing Matam are wrongly used or misrepresent the religious belief.