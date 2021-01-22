Condolences Pour in For Malayalam Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri

Senior Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri has passed away. He was aged about 98 years. The actor had portrayed grandfather characters in several Malayalam movies.

The actor used to play funny old man characters in the movies. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri first appeared in the movie 'Devadanam' in 1996. Later, he would be seen playing grandfather of either lead actor or actress in many super hit movies.

The actor was infected with Coronavirus and later had recovered. But after he got indisposed again he was admitted to a hospital at Coonoor.

The late actor is survived by two children—Yamuna and PV Kanni Krishna. Kanni Krishna is a High court judge in Kerala.

UnniKrishnan is the father-in-law of director and music director Kaitha Prem. He is also the grandfather of music director Deepankuran. Unnikrishnan has acted in many movies like Kalyana Raman, Pokiri Raja, Chandra Mukhi, Kaliyattam, Loud Speaker and many other movies. Many film personalities condoled his death and paid rich tributes to the departed soul.

While Malayalam actor Mohan Lal and Tamil actor Kamal Haasan posted tweets in their respective mother tongue, director Rajiv Menon paid a touching tribute on Twitter in English. "RIP #UnnikrishnanNamboothiri, brought the Uyee Uyee thaatha of #kandukondainkandukondain to life and made it one of the most loved grandfather character in Tamil cinema ! We will miss your mischievous eyes which could turn into despair Ina flash," the director posted on Twitter.