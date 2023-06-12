Confirmed: SJ Suryah part of Dhanush’s prestigious project

Several months ago, it was confirmed that star hero Dhanush would once again don the director’s hat for his milestone 50th film. Now, the project has made the headlines again. During the promotion of his upcoming film “Bommai,” versatile actor SJ Suryah confirmed that he is a part of the project, tentatively titled “D50.” However, he did not reveal any further information about his role in the film.

SJ Suryah is also rumored to be a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively titled “Thalapathy 68,” which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. Stay tuned for more engaging updates on the latest Tamil movies.