Controversy erupts over Puri Jagannath’s ‘Double Ismart’ song lyric

Director Puri Jagannath, known for his raw and unfiltered dialogue writing, is now facing backlash not for his film dialogues but for a line in a song from his upcoming film, 'Double Ismart'. The contentious lyric has sparked a controversy among political activists.

The sultry song "Maar Muntha Chod Chintha," featuring Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar, was released recently. One particular line from the song, "Em Jeddamantav Mari," has caught the ire of the BRS women activists. This line is famously associated with Telangana’s Ex-CM KCR and has been widely used in memes.

BRS leader Pavani Goud voiced her discontent, arguing that using their leader’s words in a song centered on themes of liquor and inebriation is disrespectful. She and other BRS women activists have demanded that Puri Jagannath remove the line from the song. They have warned of severe repercussions, including attacking Puri Jagannath's house and boycotting 'Double Ismart' in Telangana if their demands are not met.

The controversy places Puri Jagannath in a challenging position, and the film industry is keenly observing how he will respond to these demands. As the release date of 'Double Ismart' approaches, the director's decision on this matter will likely impact the film's reception and box office performance in Telangana.