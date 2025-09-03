  • Menu
Coolie Day 20 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹281 Cr in India

Coolie Day 20 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹281 Cr in India
Coolie Day 20 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹281 Cr in India

Highlights

Coolie earned ₹1.30 Cr on its 20th day at the Indian box office, taking its total India net collection to ₹281.45 Cr. The worldwide collection stands at ₹510 Cr. Starring Rajinikanth, the film continues its strong run

Coolie is a hit movie starring Rajinikanth. It was released in multiple languages and is still popular after 20 days.

20 Days Box Office Collections

  • India Net Collection: ₹281.45 Crore
  • Worldwide Collection: ₹510 Crore
  • Overseas Collection: ₹176.65 Crore
  • India Gross Collection: ₹333.35 Crore

Day 20 Earnings

On the 20th day, Coolie earned around ₹1.30 Crore net in India across all languages.

Language-wise Occupancy on Day 20

  • Tamil: 15% occupancy (shows how many seats were filled)
  • Hindi: 14.8% occupancy
  • Telugu: 16.43% occupancy
