Coolie Day 20 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹281 Cr in India

Coolie is a hit movie starring Rajinikanth. It was released in multiple languages and is still popular after 20 days.

20 Days Box Office Collections

India Net Collection: ₹281.45 Crore

Worldwide Collection: ₹510 Crore

Overseas Collection: ₹176.65 Crore

India Gross Collection: ₹333.35 Crore

Day 20 Earnings

On the 20th day, Coolie earned around ₹1.30 Crore net in India across all languages.

Language-wise Occupancy on Day 20