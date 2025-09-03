Live
Coolie Day 20 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹281 Cr in India
Highlights
Coolie earned ₹1.30 Cr on its 20th day at the Indian box office, taking its total India net collection to ₹281.45 Cr. The worldwide collection stands at ₹510 Cr. Starring Rajinikanth, the film continues its strong run
Coolie is a hit movie starring Rajinikanth. It was released in multiple languages and is still popular after 20 days.
20 Days Box Office Collections
- India Net Collection: ₹281.45 Crore
- Worldwide Collection: ₹510 Crore
- Overseas Collection: ₹176.65 Crore
- India Gross Collection: ₹333.35 Crore
Day 20 Earnings
On the 20th day, Coolie earned around ₹1.30 Crore net in India across all languages.
Language-wise Occupancy on Day 20
- Tamil: 15% occupancy (shows how many seats were filled)
- Hindi: 14.8% occupancy
- Telugu: 16.43% occupancy
