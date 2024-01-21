Cosmetic changes at CBFC change nothing

The CBFC, formerly known as the Central Board of Film Censors, has undergone a name change to the Central Board of Film Certification. The certification process is expected to be a formal affair, but filmmakers are expressing concerns about the prolonged delays and lack of transparency in the certification process.

Vinod Mirani

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is intended to be a single-window clearance system for certifying feature films, and certification is mandatory before a film is released for public exhibition. However, recent reports suggest that filmmakers are facing challenges with delays in obtaining certification, leading to potential release date issues. The example of the Marathi film "Morrya" is cited, where the CBFC is reportedly neither issuing a certificate nor providing reasons for the delay.



The CBFC, formerly known as the Central Board of Film Censors, has undergone a name change to the Central Board of Film Certification. The certification process is expected to be a formal affair, but filmmakers are expressing concerns about the prolonged delays and lack of transparency in the certification process. The report suggests that a significant number of films are currently stuck in the certification process.

The article highlights the historical challenges of dealing with the CBFC, including issues of corruption and the existence of a parallel economy within the certification process. The recent change in faces at the CBFC, including the removal of the CEO and Regional Officer, does not seem to have alleviated the challenges faced by filmmakers in obtaining timely certifications.

Filmmakers argue that the certification process should not become a stumbling block for the release of films, and there is a call for a more streamlined and transparent process. The article emphasizes the need for the CBFC to clear films within a stipulated period, unless there are legitimate concerns about objectionable content. The delays in the certification process are seen as detrimental to filmmakers, affecting release plans and causing financial losses.

In conclusion, the report advocates for a more efficient and transparent certification process, aligning with the government's emphasis on single-window, fast processing to support the filmmaking industry.