Critics Choice Awards 2023: RRR Wins The Prestigious Award In The 'Best Foreign Film' And 'Best Song' Categories…

The Los Angeles trip of the RRR team is just fruitful… As they already bagged the prestigious 'Golden Globe 2023' and Los Angeles Film Critics Awards. Off late, the film also made its name in the winner's list of the 'Critics Choice Awards 2023' in the 'Best Song' and 'Best Foreign Film' categories.



The makers shared this good news through their Twitter page and are all happy with these big wins…

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Along with sharing the news, they also congratulated the RRR team by jotting down, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards".

Naatu Naatu Again!! 🕺🕺❤️‍🔥 Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG💥💥 #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!! pic.twitter.com/d4qcxXkMf7 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023

Well, the popular "Naatu Naatu…" song from the movie once again proved its mettle and won the award in the 'Best Song' category…

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

Karthikeya and SS Rajamouli are all happy holding the trophies…

Take a look at the complete list of winners…

FILM

Best Picture

• Avatar: The Way of Water

• Babylon

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Elvis

• WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• RRR

• Tár

• Top Gun: Maverick

• Women Talking

Best Actor

• Austin Butler, Elvis

• Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

• WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

• Paul Mescal, Aftersun

• Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

• WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár

• Viola Davis, The Woman King

• Danielle Deadwyler, Till

• Margot Robbie, Babylon

• Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

• Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

• Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

• Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

• Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

• WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Best Supporting Actress

• WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

• Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

• Frankie Corio, Aftersun

• Jalyn Hall, Till

• WINNER: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

• Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

• Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

• Sadie Sink, The Whale

Best Acting Ensemble

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Fabelmans

• WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• The Woman King

• Women Talking

Best Director

• James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

• Damien Chazelle, Babylon

• Todd Field, Tár

• Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

• WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Sarah Polley, Women Talking

• Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

• S. S. Rajamouli, RRR

• Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Original Screenplay

• Todd Field, Tár

• WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

• Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

• Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Adapted Screenplay

• Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

• Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

• Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

• WINNER: Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Cinematography

• Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

• Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

• Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

• Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

• WINNER: Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

• Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Best Production Design

• Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans

• Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

• Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

• WINNER: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Editing

• Tom Cross, Babylon

• Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

• Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

• WINNER: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

• Monika Willi, Tár

Best Costume Design

• WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

• Catherine Martin, Elvis

• Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

• Mary Zophres, Babylon

Best Hair and Makeup

• Babylon

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• WINNER: Elvis

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• The Whale

Best Visual Effects

• WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

• The Batman

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• RRR

• Top Gun: Maverick

Best Comedy

• The Banshees of Inisherin

• Bros

• Everything Everywhere All at Once

• WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

• Triangle of Sadness

• The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Best Animated Film

• WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

• Turning Red

• Wendell & Wild

Best Foreign Language Film

• All Quiet on the Western Front

• Argentina, 1985

• Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

• Close

• Decision to Leave

• WINNER: RRR

Best Song

• "Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

• "Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• "Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

• "Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

• WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR

• "New Body Rhumba," White Noise

Best Score

• Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

• Michael Giacchino, The Batman

• WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár

• Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

• Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

• John Williams, The Fabelmans

TV

Best Drama Series

• Andor (Disney+)

• Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Better Call Saul (AMC)

• The Crown (Netflix)

• Euphoria (HBO)

• The Good Fight (Paramount+)

• House of the Dragon (HBO)

• Severance (Apple TV+)

• Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

• Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

• Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

• Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

• WINNER: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

• Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

• Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress In A Drama Series

• Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

• Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

• Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

• Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

• Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

• WINNER: Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

• Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

• Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

• Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

• WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

• John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

• Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

• Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

• Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

• WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

• Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

• Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

• Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

• WINNER: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Barry (HBO)

• The Bear (FX)

• Better Things (FX)

• Ghosts (CBS)

• Hacks (HBO Max)

• Reboot (Hulu)

• Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actor In A Comedy Series

• Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

• Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

• Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

• Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

• WINNER: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

• D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress In A Comedy Series

• Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

• Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

• Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

• Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

• WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

• Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

• Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

• James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

• Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• WINNER: Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

• Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

• Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

• Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

• Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

• Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

• WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Limited Series

• WINNER: The Dropout (Hulu)

• Gaslit (Starz)

• The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

• The Offer (Paramount+)

• Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Station Eleven (HBO Max)

• This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

• Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Best Movie Made For Television

• Fresh (Hulu)

• Prey (Hulu)

• Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

• The Survivor (HBO)

• Three Months (Paramount+)

• WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

• Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

• Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

• Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

• WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

• Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

• Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

• Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

• Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

• Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

• Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

• WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

• Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

• Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

• Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

• WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

• Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

• Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television

• Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

• Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

• Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

• Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

• WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

• Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Best Foreign Language Series

• 1899 (Netflix)

• Borgen (Netflix)

• Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

• Garcia! (HBO Max)

• The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

• Kleo (Netflix)

• My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

• WINNER: Pachinko (Apple TV+)

• Tehran (Apple TV+)

Best Animated Series

• Bluey (Disney+)

• Bob's Burgers (Fox)

• Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

• WINNER: Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

• Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

• Undone (Prime Video)

Best Talk Show

• The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

• The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

• WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

• Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

• Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

• Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

• Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

• Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

• Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

• WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

• Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

Congratulations to the RRR team and special applause to MM Keeravani and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for their next level approach towards the movie…