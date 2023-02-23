Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations: Charan and NTR Receive Nomination in This Category

RRR, directed by Rajamouli, has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its stunning performances by Ram Charan and Tarak. The film has now received another accolade, as both lead actors have been nominated for "Best Actor in an Action Movie" at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

They will be competing against Hollywood A-listers like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Nicolas Cage for the award, and the results will be announced on March 16th. Fans of both Charan and Tarak are thrilled and believe that the stars truly deserve this recognition. It remains to be seen whether the Telugu actors will be able to achieve something remarkable on the international stage.