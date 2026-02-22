‘#CULT’ teaser unleashes a brutal slasher experience

Actor-filmmaker Vishwaksen has made a striking return to direction with #CULT, a bold and audacious project that promises a completely new cinematic experience for Indian audiences. Produced by Sandeep Kakarala under the Tarak Cinemas banner, the film is inspired by shocking real-life incidents and features an ambitious ensemble cast of nearly 100 fresh faces. After creating strong curiosity with its first look, the much-awaited teaser has now been unveiled, setting the tone for a violent and gripping narrative.

The teaser opens on a seemingly fun and carefree note, as a group of youngsters head to Goa in search of an unforgettable party night. After being denied entry into an elite celebration, their fortunes change when they receive exclusive “Cult Passes.” What appears to be an elite and secretive party soon turns into a horrifying trap, as the host reveals a deadly game where survival is the only reward.

As the chaos unfolds, brutal killings begin, and a mysterious “Game Master” enters the scene, intensifying the fear and unpredictability. The teaser establishes a raw, blood-soaked atmosphere driven by tension, violence, and psychological terror. Vishwaksen’s direction stands out for its fearless approach, blending youthful energy with brutal storytelling and chaotic visuals.

The film features prominent performances by Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnappa, Murali Sharma, and Srikanth Iyengar, alongside a large lineup of young talent delivering grounded and intense performances. Vishwaksen’s late-entry appearance in the teaser adds a chilling impact to the narrative.

Technically, the film is elevated by Tharun Bhascker’s sharp dialogues, Ravi Basrur’s aggressive background score, and Arvind Vishwanathan’s striking cinematography, backed by strong production values.

With its violent core, international appeal, and daring concept, #CULT is being positioned as a bold cinematic experiment, with plans for a Pan-World release.