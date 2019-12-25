Dabangg 3 Fifth Day Collections: Salman-Sudeep Movie Joins 100 Crore Club On Day 5

Think Salman Khan and the first thing that comes to your mind is the kind of huge moolah his movies rack up at the box office. Salman Khan's Eid releases are synonymous with creating box office history. His latest movie, however, has failed to evoke the desired response. Dabangg 3 hit the marquee last week and expectations were sky high given that the franchise was a popular one and the last two instalments of the movie were blockbuster hits.Salman told during one of the promotions that Dabangg 3 would be prequel and not sequel. The film has opened to mixed response.

Dabangg 3 is enjoyable only for Salman fans as he delivers the usual stereotypic dialogues and scenes that they come looking for. That apart, the plot of Dabangg 3 is done to death in not only Bollywood but other South Indian languages into which the movie has been dubbed.

Now, talking about collections. Any Salman Khan movie takes less than three days to rake in Rs 100 crores at the box office. But the progress of Salman's Dabangg 3 is anything but pacy. After five days of its theatrical run, Dabangg 3 has finally joined the 100 crore club.

Dabangg 3 on its fifth day neared the 100 crore mark. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and brings back the popular Jodi Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha who have wowed the audiences in the last two parts of the movie. Kannada actor plays a baddie in Dabangg 3 and hr has won critical acclaim for his performance in the movie.