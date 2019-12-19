Dabangg 3 Title Track Censored After Controversy

Think Dabangg and one thing that comes to your mind is Salman Khan's signature step in the title track Hud Hud Dabangg. The film is slated to release in theatres tomorrow and the crew is going all out to promote the movie. In between, a controversy broke out over the title song in the movie. Salman is seen fighting with a few sadhus playing a guitar in the the song HUD Hud Dabangg in Dabangg 3.

This has not gone down with a few Hindu outfits who objected to the controversial content. This created a lot of bad publicity too. The song has been shot in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. While the choreographer Shabina Khan said she found nothing objectionable in the scene, there was mixed response from the movie buffs. A few of them even demanded a ban on the movie.

So the filmmakers quickly got down to business and did some damage control. According to latest reports, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 makers have edited out the controversial parts of the song to make it appeal to all sections of society. Not wanting to rub any community the wrong way and to avoid undue stress, the makers have decided to do away with the scenes deemed objectionable by the Hindi outfit.

Salman Khan Films has even put out a statement stating that they had to Remove certain parts from the song keeping in mind sentiments of everyone. Isn't that a good move?

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film features Sonakshi Sinha, Salman, Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan among others. The movie is gearing up for release tomorrow.