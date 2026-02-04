‘Dacoit’ Release Shifted to Avoid Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Dacoit is Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit movie release date March 19 this year. To avoid box office direct clash and help Dacoit have a successful run at the box office, makers decided to reschedule the film’s release. With multiple releasing films in March, the makers have decided to shift their film to April.

Filmmakers shared a statement regarding the same and said, “At a time when March is witnessing a surge of film releases and high-profile announcements, Dacoit, an ambitious, content-led theatrical project spearheaded by Adivi Sesh has taken a thoughtful recalibration of its release strategy, keeping long-term audience engagement at the centre of the decision and is pushing it’s release to 10th April.”

Advi Sesh plays the lead role in the film and has also co-written it. Dacoit has been marketed as a content-driven film and it has the same writers as Major. Remember Major? That super emotionally engaging flick had fantastic control on its story.

Mrunal Thakur Dacoit would have shared the screens with two highly anticipated films of 2021 had it released on its original date. Both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups were highly anticipated this year.

They further added, “The makers of Dacoit hold deep respect for both films and their creative teams, and strongly believe that every theatrical release deserves its own uninterrupted space with audiences.”