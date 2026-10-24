Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep thanks chacha 'Mika Singh' amidst Uttarakhand performance controversy

Mumbai: Singer Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep Mehndi expressed his gratitude to chacha 'Mika Singh' for standing by his father amidst the controversy surrounding his recent Uttarakhand performance.

Gurdeep shared a video on his official handle on Saturday and revealed that he was out of India when the incident took place. After returning, when he asked his father how he was doing, the singer, being his jolly self, simply replied, ‘first class’.

Gurdeep added that he said the same thing during an event, which led to a new talking point. He said that they are dealing with the situation as a family.

"Obviously, we are stressed, and we as a family together are dealing with it. Thank you to everyone for the support, to the film industry, including my chacha ji, Mika Singh,” he shared.

Expressing his gratitude to all from the industry who have supported his father during this challenging time, he said, “Continue to shower your love on us in this manner. Please support us. Like Papa says, Rab Rakka.”

Before this Gurdeep opened up about his father's health, assuring everyone that Daler Mehendi is doing well.

While refraining from commenting on the ongoing row, Gurdeep told IANS, “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck.”

Many prominent names from the industry, such as Kapil Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, supported Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his performance in Uttarakhand.

Mika also shared a video supporting his elder brother, in which he said, "Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’. Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”



