Darbar sets high expectations

'Darbar', coming in the direction of 'Ghajini' and 'Thuppaki' helmer AR Murugadoss, has the legendary Rajinikanth in the lead. Presented by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, which bankrolls huge movies, this film has the Superstar in the role of a cop named Aditya Arunachalam.

To hit the screens as a Sankranthi treat, it will be released by the famous producer NV Prasad in the Telugu States. The film will hit the screens as a Sankranthi special, on January 9. The makers have planned to hold a pre-release function on January 3 in Hyderabad.

Rajinikanth and others associated with the movie will grace the occasion. The film's amazing trailer, released recently, is creating records on the Internet. Rajini's style and grace as a police officer are mesmerizing the audience. The fans out there are extremely delighted that AR Murugadoss has presented the legendary actor in a superb way. 'Saar, vallaku cheppandi.. Police la daggaraku left lo ravocchu. Right lo ravocchu. Straight ga ravoddani', 'Aa choopenti? Original ga ne villain amma!', 'I am a bad cop' -- these lines from the trailer have become a rage. Rajini's mannerisms, action, style and Murugadoss' treatment have only built heavy expectations around the movie.



