Darkest day in the world of music: Pak pays tribute

Lahore: Eminent personalities from across all spheres of life in Pakistan on Sunday described Lata Mangeshkar as the "nightingale of the subcontinent" and the "queen of melody" as they paid tributes to the legendary singer, who, they said, was the most favourite artiste of Pakistani people and would rule their hearts forever.

Pakistani politicians, artists, cricketers and journalists mourned the death of Mangeshkar, terming it a "darkest day in the world of music.

"Lata Mangeshkar's death marks the end of an era in music. Lata ruled the world of music for decades and the magic of her voice will live forever," tweeted Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in a condolence message in Urdu from Beijing, where he is currently part of a delegation led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Wherever Urdu is spoken and understood, there are crowds of people saying goodbye to Lata Mangeshkar," he said.

He also tweeted separately in English, saying, "a legend is no more. Lata Mageshkar was a melodious queen who ruled the world of music for decades. She was the uncrowned queen of music. Her voice shall keep ruling the hearts of people for all times to come."

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senator Ali Zadar said, "the nightingale of subcontinent Lata Mangeshkar was a beautiful sweet voice that was part of every music lovers' life. May she rest in Peace. She will live forever in our hearts and continue to give tremendous joy to all future generations across the world."

Opposition Pakistan People's Party Senator Sheery Rehman said that Mangeshkar defined an era of melodic, virtuoso singing, playback cinema and more.

"Sad to hear of her passing. She had such a vast repertoire, it is impossible to choose even five favourite songs, so here's one : Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, she said.

Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt said, "legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will forever live in our hearts. My condolences to her fans living around the globe. We have grown young listening her sons. Her beautiful voice will live forever."

Butt said that she was the most favourite singer of the Pakistani people.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif wrote on Twitter that he grew up listening to her songs which will remain part of his memory.

"In the passing of Lata Mangeshkar, the world of music has lost a singing legend who mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. The people of my generation grew up listening to her beautiful songs that will remain part of our memory. May she rest in peace!" he said.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's political secretary Senator Asif Karmani said the singer was an institution in the art of singing.

"Today is end of an era. From all over the world the fans of Lata Ji are mourning her death," he said.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, who is Patron of Pakistan Hindu Council as well as a leader of ruling PTI, expressed grief over Mangeshkar's death, saying the singer ruled the hearts of the people of the subcontinent for a long time and a person who understands Urdu/Hindi across the world, including India and Pakistan, is sad.

Afrasiab Khattak of Awami National Party said, "generations of South Asians, and not only Hindi or Urdu speaking people, grew up listening to the melodious songs of the legend. She is no more but she will live on in her songs. May the departed soul rest in peace!"