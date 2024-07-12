Live
‘Darling’ explores distinct domestic conflicts: Director Ashwin Ram
Director Ashwin Ram's upcoming romantic comedy 'Darling', starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh in lead roles, is generating significant buzz ahead of its July 19 worldwide release. Produced by Primeshow Entertainment's K Niranjan Reddy and Smt Chaitanya, the film has captivated audiences with its engaging promotional materials.
In a recent press conference, director Ashwin Ram highlighted the film's unique narrative. He emphasized that despite superficial similarities with other films dealing with split personality, 'Darling' explores distinct domestic conflicts rather than broad social issues. The title itself, borrowed from Prabhas' cult hit, resonates with the film's endearing portrayal of marital relationships.
Ashwin Ram underlined the film's clean, family-friendly appeal, reflected in its U/A certification from the Censor Board. He expressed confidence that 'Darling' would offer a fresh perspective on marital dynamics, drawing comparisons to his earlier experiences as an assistant director on films like 'Rajarani'.
The director praised Priyadarshi's and Nabha Natesh's performances, particularly highlighting Nabha's dedication to portraying a challenging character. Additionally, he commended Ananya Nagella's pivotal role and lauded Vivek Sagar's musical contribution, emphasizing its integral role in enhancing the film's emotional depth.
With anticipation building, 'Darling' promises to deliver both laughter and poignant moments, marking Ashwin Ram's notable debut in Telugu cinema.