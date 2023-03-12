Das Ka Dhamki Trailer 2.0: Vishwak Sen Promises A Complete Action Thriller…

Tollywood's young actor Vishwak Sen is all set to hit the theatres with a complete action thriller 'Das Ka Dhamki' soon. Already the first trailer of this movie is unveiled and it also received a good response from the netizens. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched a new version of the trailer and showcased the other side of the coin by elevating the waiter role.



Along with the makers, even Vishwak Sen shared trailer 2.0 on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "A Mass feast with a double treat #DasKaDhamki TRAILER 2.0 is out now- https://youtu.be/Gmw0iDGSbrw Releasing WW IN CINEMAS on MARCH 22nd @Nivetha_Tweets @leon_james @KumarBezwada @VanmayeCreation @VScinemas_ @JMedia_Factory @saregamasouth".

Going with the trailer, it first showcased Sanjay Rudra as a pharma company head... He announces his new invention and dreams to see the world with no cancer. But unfortunately, he dies in a car accident and thus Rao Ramesh asks Sanjay's lookalike who is a waiter to come to his place. So, Vishwak tries to act his best as Sanjay and fulfil his dream. But his love tale with Nivetha Pethuraj is also lovely. She falls for him thinking that he is Sanjay and then later comes across the truth. He also manages to take care of Sanjay's parents as they are unaware of his death. On the whole, Vishwak essayed the two roles with much ease and tried to balance them with his amazing screen presence.

The movie has an ensemble cast of Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Bhascker, Shaurya, Rati Hulji, Akshara Goud, Ajay, Aadi, Mahesh, Rohini, Prudhvi Raj, Kadambari Kiran, Rajini and Amith Sharma.

Das Ka Dhamki movie is also directed by Vishwak Sen and it is produced by Karate Raju under VS Cinemas banner.

The movie is scheduled to release on 22nd March, 2023…