Date locked for ‘Bubblegum’ third single

Roshan Kanakala’s debut film 'Bubblegum' directed by Ravikant Perepu is already creating huge buzz. The teasers and songs released by the makers so far have been getting an amazing response. Sricharan composed a chart buster album for Pakala's 'Bubblegum'. First single Jilebi and second single Izzat songs are top trending in music chart with tremendous response.Jilebi song is creating trend in social media handles and influencers are busy doing videos on that song.

Recently, the makers have updated the third single of 'Bubblegum'. The third song 'Jaanu' from the film will be released on December 6. The chemistry of the lead pair in the announcement poster is very attractive. Jaanu song is going to be a mind-blowing melody.

Director Ravikant Perepu, who impressed with his extraordinary work in the film “Krishna and His Leela,” has brilliantly screened "Bubblegum" to hook the audience with the heart-touching love story. Manasa Choudhary is playing the heroine in this film. With a talented cast and an excellent technical team, "Bubblegum" is going to be a must-see film in the world of Telugu cinema.

While Suresh Raghuthu, who has worked for Garudavega, TellavaritheKhurthi and Akashavani films, is the cinematographer, Nishad Yusuf, the Kerala State Award winner of 'Tallumala' fame, is working as the editor.The movie is being produced by Maheshwari Movies in association with People Media Factory and will release on December 29.







