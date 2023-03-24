Day 3 Box office collections of 'Das Ka Dhamki'

The film industry is a unique place where individuals have their own distinct talents and methods for achieving success, whether it be a hit, superhit, or even a blockbuster film. Vishwak Sen, also known as Dinesh Naidu, has his own formula for making his films successful at the Tollywood box office, be it through directing or creating controversy.

Vishwak Sen made his acting debut in the lead role in the 2017 film 'Vellipomakey', starred in 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi' in 2018, and then ventured into film direction and production with his third film, 'Falaknuma Das'. After a break of six films and five years, he once again directed a film in which he played dual and lead roles.

His latest film Das Ka Dhamki, made with a budget of Rs 30 crores, is reportedly recovering its investment rapidly. On the opening day, the film grossed Rs 9 crores, and on day two, it earned Rs 4 crores, making it the highest-grossing film of Vishwak Sen's career. The film is expected to continue earning well as no major releases are scheduled until at least March 30th, when Nani's 'Dasara' will hit theaters. Until then, Vishwak Sen's self-directed dual role film will have the box office to itself.