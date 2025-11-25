  1. Home
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 11: Film Crosses ₹63 Crore in India

  • Created On:  25 Nov 2025 3:08 PM IST
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 11: Film Crosses ₹63 Crore in India
De De Pyaar De 2 has collected ₹63.20 crore net in 11 days. The film earned ₹1.50 crore on Day 11 and continues its steady box office run with 8.96% occupancy.

De De Pyaar De 2 is performing steadily.

In the first 10 days, it earned ₹61.70 crore net in India.

On Day 11, the film collected ₹1.50 crore.

This brings the total to ₹63.20 crore net.

Total Collections

India Net: ₹63.20 Cr

India Gross: ₹75.50 Cr

Worldwide: ₹97.50 Cr

Overseas: ₹22.00 Cr

Day-Wise Collection

Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr

Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr

Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr

Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr

Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr

Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr

Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr

Week 1 Total: ₹51.10 Cr

Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr

Day 9: ₹4.00 Cr

Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr

Day 11: ₹1.50 Cr

Day 11 Occupancy

The film recorded 8.96% Hindi occupancy on November 24, 2025.

Morning: 5.86%

Afternoon: 9.22%

Evening: 9.09%

Night: 11.65%

