De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 11: Film Crosses ₹63 Crore in India
De De Pyaar De 2 has collected ₹63.20 crore net in 11 days. The film earned ₹1.50 crore on Day 11 and continues its steady box office run with 8.96% occupancy.
De De Pyaar De 2 is performing steadily.
In the first 10 days, it earned ₹61.70 crore net in India.
On Day 11, the film collected ₹1.50 crore.
This brings the total to ₹63.20 crore net.
Total Collections
India Net: ₹63.20 Cr
India Gross: ₹75.50 Cr
Worldwide: ₹97.50 Cr
Overseas: ₹22.00 Cr
Day-Wise Collection
Day 1: ₹8.75 Cr
Day 2: ₹12.25 Cr
Day 3: ₹13.75 Cr
Day 4: ₹4.25 Cr
Day 5: ₹5.25 Cr
Day 6: ₹3.50 Cr
Day 7: ₹3.35 Cr
Week 1 Total: ₹51.10 Cr
Day 8: ₹2.25 Cr
Day 9: ₹4.00 Cr
Day 10: ₹4.35 Cr
Day 11: ₹1.50 Cr
Day 11 Occupancy
The film recorded 8.96% Hindi occupancy on November 24, 2025.
Morning: 5.86%
Afternoon: 9.22%
Evening: 9.09%
Night: 11.65%
U.S.–Russia Hold Abu Dhabi Peace Talks As Overnight Missile Barrage Devastates Kyiv
As Washington pursues fresh negotiations with Moscow in Abu Dhabi, Kyiv faces one of its harshest overnight assaults, leaving at least six dead and intensifying pressure on Ukraine amid contentious peace-deal discussions.