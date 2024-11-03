Live
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Name Daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Fans Celebrate this Choice
Fans are buzzing after Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. On Diwali, the couple shared a glimpse of their baby girl and introduced her to the world. The name Dua, meaning “prayer,” has struck a chord with many fans who find it a meaningful and unique choice.
The reveal sparked a wave of reactions on social media. On X (formerly Twitter), a fan pointed out how refreshing it is to see names like Dua among other celebrity baby names, saying, “In the world of baby names like Raha Kapoor, Jeh Ali Khan, Akaay Kohli, being a Dua Padukone Singh is something the society needs. Babies can carry the legacy of their mom’s name as well.” Another user creatively referenced Deepika’s iconic song Khuda Jaane from her film Bachna Ae Haseeno, drawing a connection between the song’s lyrics and Dua’s name.
A fan noted that Dua is symbolic of the three women in Deepika’s family—her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and her sister, Anisha Padukone. Another fan added that the name also acknowledges Ranveer’s mother, Anju Bhavnani, suggesting a blend of both families. The sentiment was echoed across social media, with users praising the thoughtful gesture.
Deepika and Ranveer’s Diwali post was accompanied by an adorable photo of Dua’s tiny feet dressed in traditional attire. Captioned with, “Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” the post garnered warm reactions from celebrities too. Actress Alia Bhatt responded with heart emojis, while Diana Penty commented, “So beautiful.”
The couple, who welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, previously shared the happy news in a simple Instagram announcement. Deepika and Ranveer have acted in Singham Again which is receiving mixed reviews and fans as well as critics.