Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone, who has also captivated Telugu audiences with her role in the much-anticipated movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is making headlines once again. This time, it’s not just her upcoming projects or her expanding family, but the acquisition of a stunning new luxury apartment in Mumbai that has everyone talking.

Deepika Padukone and her husband, the energetic actor Ranveer Singh, have recently invested in a luxurious apartment located in Bandra, one of Mumbai's most prestigious and expensive areas. The value of this property is a staggering Rs. 100 crores. What makes this purchase even more special is its proximity to Mannat, the iconic residence of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, with whom Deepika debuted in ‘Om Shanti Om.’

According to a report by Money Control, Deepika and Ranveer's new abode is a quadruplex apartment, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea. Spanning a massive 11,266 square feet, the apartment occupies the 16th to 19th floors of a high-rise building in Bandra Bandstand. The luxurious space is being tailored to perfection, with the construction nearing its final stages.

This latest acquisition adds to the couple's impressive real estate portfolio. Less than three years ago, Deepika and Ranveer bought a beautiful bungalow in Alibaug for Rs. 22 crore. The couple’s penchant for investing in prime properties is well-documented, with each purchase reflecting their taste for luxury and comfort.

2024 is shaping up to be a monumental year for Deepika Padukone, both personally and professionally. Earlier this year, Deepika announced her pregnancy, and she is expected to welcome her first child in September. As the due date approaches, the actress is preparing for this new chapter in her life while also juggling her work commitments.

Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of the 2013 film ‘Ramleela,’ where they shared screen space for the first time. Their on-screen chemistry quickly blossomed into a real-life romance, leading to a fairytale wedding in 2018. Over the years, they have co-starred in several successful films, including ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ ‘Padmavat,’ and ‘83.’

The couple will once again be seen together in ‘Singam Again,’ set to release on November 1. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this movie features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, Deepika is set to reprise her role in the sequel to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ after taking a brief hiatus following the birth of her child.