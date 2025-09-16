Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Day 4 Box Office Collection – ₹43.3 Cr India Net

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has done well at the box office. It earned ₹39.80 Cr in the first three days and around ₹3.50 Cr on the fourth day.

Total 4-Day Collections:

India Net: ₹43.30 Cr

India Gross: ₹52.75 Cr

Overseas: ₹2,200 Cr

Worldwide: ₹4,200 Cr

The movie is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll.

With inputs from Sacnilk.