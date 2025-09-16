Live
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Day 4 Box Office Collection – ₹43.3 Cr India Net
Highlights
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle collects ₹43.3 Cr India net in 4 days, ₹52.75 Cr India gross, and ₹4,200 Cr worldwide. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures, Toho, and Crunchyroll.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has done well at the box office. It earned ₹39.80 Cr in the first three days and around ₹3.50 Cr on the fourth day.
Total 4-Day Collections:
- India Net: ₹43.30 Cr
- India Gross: ₹52.75 Cr
- Overseas: ₹2,200 Cr
- Worldwide: ₹4,200 Cr
The movie is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Shueisha, Aniplex, Sony Pictures Networks, Toho Pictures, and Crunchyroll.
With inputs from Sacnilk.
