‘Demonte Colony 2’ Telugu Release
The blockbuster horror thriller "Demonte Colony 2," a sequel to the hit "Demonte Colony," is set for a grand Telugu release on August 23rd. Starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film also features Antti Jaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, and Arun Pandian in pivotal roles.
Produced by Raj Varma Entertainment, Shree Balaji Films, Gnanamuthu Pattarai, and White Knights Entertainments, the film is directed by Ajay R Gnanamuthu, with Vijaya Subrahmaniam and RC Rajkumar as producers.
"Demonty Colony 2" was released in Tamil on August 15th and has been well-received, even competing with major releases like "Thangalaan." The film is gaining popularity at the box office. With its upcoming Telugu release, the team hopes that local audiences who enjoy horror thrillers will make it a success. The Telugu trailer has already garnered a huge response, and the makers are optimistic about a similar reception in theaters.