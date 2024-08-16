  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Demonte Colony 2’ Telugu Release

‘Demonte Colony 2’ Telugu Release
x
Highlights

The blockbuster horror thriller "Demonte Colony 2," a sequel to the hit "Demonte Colony," is set for a grand Telugu release on August 23rd.

The blockbuster horror thriller "Demonte Colony 2," a sequel to the hit "Demonte Colony," is set for a grand Telugu release on August 23rd. Starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film also features Antti Jaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, and Arun Pandian in pivotal roles.

Produced by Raj Varma Entertainment, Shree Balaji Films, Gnanamuthu Pattarai, and White Knights Entertainments, the film is directed by Ajay R Gnanamuthu, with Vijaya Subrahmaniam and RC Rajkumar as producers.

"Demonty Colony 2" was released in Tamil on August 15th and has been well-received, even competing with major releases like "Thangalaan." The film is gaining popularity at the box office. With its upcoming Telugu release, the team hopes that local audiences who enjoy horror thrillers will make it a success. The Telugu trailer has already garnered a huge response, and the makers are optimistic about a similar reception in theaters.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X