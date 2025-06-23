‘Detective Sherdil’ review: Diljit Dosanjh dazzles, but the mystery falls flat

Rating: 2/5

Ravi Chhabriya’s Detective Sherdil attempts to blend murder mystery with meme-style humour, riding heavily on Diljit Dosanjh’s charismatic shoulders. While the actor delivers a breezy performance as the quirky sleuth, the film’s biggest letdown is its predictable plot and lack of real suspense.

The film opens with Sherdil (Dosanjh), fresh from solving a case in Budapest, being pulled into the mysterious murder of telecom tycoon Pankaj Bhatti (Boman Irani). The murder appears racially motivated but quickly spirals into a convoluted family affair, with every relative a suspect. We meet Rajjo Bhatti (Ratna Pathak Shah), Shanti (Banita Sandhu), Angad (Sumeet Vyas), and a string of others, including a boyfriend and a maid — all conveniently with potential motives. Yet, none of it surprises.

Dosanjh plays his role with visible glee, often accompanied by his mouth organ in key moments, but the case unravels too easily. The script, unfortunately, plays it safe, making the viewer feel steps ahead of the detective. The lack of tension drains the film’s mystery quotient, and even Diana Penty’s character as Sherdil’s reluctant partner is underutilized, losing her voice beside Dosanjh’s dominating presence.

Chhabriya peppers the screenplay with meme-like jokes and film references — some amusing, others forced — hinting at his background as a content creator. While this gives the film a contemporary edge, it can’t cover the thin plot or elevate the lukewarm thrills.

Strong performances by veterans like Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah add heft, while Banita Sandhu and Sumeet Vyas bring emotional shades to otherwise archetypal roles. But in the end, Detective Sherdil feels like a stylish spoof that forgets it’s also supposed to be a whodunit. On a whole, despite its star power and sharp casting, Detective Sherdil is more flash than flair — entertaining at times, but rarely gripping.