Dev Gill’s‘Aho! Vikramarka’set to hit screens on Aug 30th

Dev Gill, known for his versatile roles in South Indian cinema, including the hit film 'Magadheera,' is set to make his debut as a lead hero in 'Aho! Vikramarka.' The film, produced by Dev Gill Productions and directed by Peta Trikoti, is scheduled for release on August 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

The announcement was made official with a striking release poster featuring Dev as a formidable police officer delivering a powerful punch to the villain.

Dev expressed his excitement, stating, "With 'Aho! Vikramarka,' we aim to showcase the courage and dedication of the police force. The film has shaped up wonderfully, and we are thrilled about its pan-India release on August 30. Audiences, who have seen one side of my acting so far, will witness a different aspect on the silver screen."

Director Peta Trikoti added, "'Aho! Vikramarka' highlights the valour of the police. The film has been meticulously planned and executed. The first look and teasers have received an excellent response. Dev will be seen in a new light. We are excited for the film's nationwide release on August 30."