‘Dhagad Pilla’ lyrical video released ahead of ‘Gandhi Tatha Chettu’ release

The much-anticipated film Gandhi Tatha Chettu, directed by Padmavati Malladi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, is all set for a theatrical release on January 24. Featuring Sukrithi Veni Bandreddy, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddy, the movie has already won several awards at international film festivals, with Sukrithi receiving the Best Child Actor award for her performance.

The film's trailer, launched by superstar Mahesh Babu, has garnered significant attention, and now, the lyrical video for the song Dhagad Pilla has been released. Written by Kasarla Shyam, the song encapsulates the rural essence of Telangana and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj with music composed by Ree. Director Padmavati Malladi commented that the song reflects the emotions of rural children, capturing their innocence, anger, and talent, aligning with the film’s central theme.

Gandhi Tatha Chettu follows the journey of a 13-year-old girl determined to save her village while upholding the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, tackling modern societal challenges like social media negativity. Malladi highlighted the film's message of non-violence and Gandhi’s timeless relevance in today’s world, calling it an emotional story for all generations.

With a star-studded cast including Anand Chakrapani, Raghuram, and Bhanu Prakash, the film is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative.