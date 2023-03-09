Dhamki Completes Censor Certification Process

The highly anticipated action-comedy film Dhamki, starring Vishwaksen and Nivetha Pethuraj, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 22, 2023. Recently, the movie has completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate by the CBFC. The makers have also included the certification information on the release date poster.

Dhamki is produced by Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas, featuring Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj in supporting roles. The film is directed by Vishwaksen and has Leon James as the music director. With high expectations from the audience, Dhamki is expected to be a thrilling entertainer for moviegoers worldwide.