‘Dhandoraa’ pre-release event highlights film’s strong content and social relevance

Loukya Entertainments’ upcoming film Dhandoraa, produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25. Known for backing distinctive films like Color Photo and Bedurulanka 2012, Banerjee has once again sparked interest with this content-driven project directed by Muralikanth. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Shivaji, Navdeep, Nandu, Ravi Krishna, Manika Chikkala, Mounika Reddy, Bindu Madhavi, Radhya and Aditi Bhavaraju.

The film’s pre-release event was held on Monday, with director Anil Ravipudi attending as the chief guest. Praising the producer’s cinematic sensibilities, Anil Ravipudi said Dhandoraa stands out for its courage in addressing social flaws through cinema. He lauded the title, the impactful title song by lyricist Kasarla Shyam, and expressed confidence that the film would leave a lasting impression. He also appreciated the performances of Shivaji, Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi, calling the film a fine example of how strong content can draw audiences to theatres.

Actor Shivaji described Dhandoraa as a crucial film in his re-entry into cinema, stating that he chose the project purely for its meaningful content. He praised director Muralikanth’s conviction and said the film would grow through word of mouth on its release day. Navdeep highlighted the film’s unpredictability and revealed that early premieres have received positive responses.

Producer Banerjee emphasised that the story is the true hero of Dhandoraa, while director Muralikanth stated he already feels successful for having made the film he believed in. With positive buzz, strong performances and a bold subject, Dhandoraa is positioned as a promising Christmas release.